Highlanders to use own training ground

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are edging closer to using their own facility for practice purposes as work on the club’s training grounds is gathering pace.

Bosso spokesperson Ronald Moyo says work on the first training ground is almost complete.

“The project is coming up nicely. The grounds project was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but is coming up well. We have been silent about it to allow ourselves and those working on it to do so without any pressure,” Moyo said.

After the project completion, one field will be reserved for the first team use, while the junior teams will use the other two fields for training sessions and home games.

The project to revamp the clubhouse grounds started in February 2020, but was stalled by the Covid-19 lockdown last year and when the water pump broke down.

Work is being done by the Bulawayo City Council’s Nursery and Parks Department.