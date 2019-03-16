Highlanders travel to Hwange…as Dynamos go to Gweru

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS players, who ended a three-week strike on Thursday, are likely to be part of the squad that will play two competitive pre-season games against Premier Soccer League returnees Hwange at the Colliery Stadium tomorrow.

The bulk of Bosso players, who remained on strike when nine members of the squad returned last week, were spotted sweating it out at training yesterday after their salaries were finally paid on Tuesday.

Highlanders communications officer Ronald Moyo confirmed the trip to Hwange.

“We are having a double header in Hwange on Sunday and this is our second competitive pre-season game. We’ve had training games before against Green Fuel and Beitbridge select sides. With the start of the season around the corner, the technical team is keen to give players match fitness among other aspects of the game that they have been working out during pre-season training,” said Moyo.

Bosso were mauled 4-0 by Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium in a friendly match in which players from the developmental team were used.

Prince Dube captained the Highlanders’ team made up of players from Bosso 90, with the first team players being goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, defenders Bukhosi Ncube, Charlton Siamalonga, Andrew Mbeba and Vincent Moyo, winger Cleopas Kapupurika, midfielder Mbekezeli Sibanda and striker Russell Chifura.

Dube and left-back Mbongeni Ndlovu will miss tomorrow’s trip as they are part of the Zimbabwe Under-23 side preparing for the second round of qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique next Friday.

Hwange will bank on novices, who include Nomore Chinyerere, Gerald Ngulube as well as the unheralded duo of Antony Nyoni and Freddy Kamwinga.

Chipangano have retained veteran Gilbert Zulu, who was top goal scorer in the Southern Region Division One League, Obert Moyo, Collen Muleya, Craven Banda, Justine Kaunda, Wilfred Munorwei, Felix Chindungwe and Melvin Mekiwa.

Meanwhile, Premiership new boys TelOne will play host to Dynamos at Ascot Stadium tomorrow.

“We have two games lined up against Dynamos. Our preparations for the season have been going on well and the boys are starting to believe in themselves. The game against Dynamos will give the boys a clear picture of what to expect in the league,” said TelOne coach Joel Luphahla.

TelOne drew 1-1 against Mushowani Stars in Bindura on Thursday. They have also had pre-season friendly games against Black Rhinos and Bulawayo City.

