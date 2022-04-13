‘Highlanders’ Uhuru Cup win would be monumental’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders board member retired Colonel Thomas Ngwenya says it will be a monumental feat for Highlanders to beat rivals Dynamos and lift this year’s President’s Independence Day Trophy slated for Barbourfields Stadium on Monday.

Government announced that the cup tie will take place in Bulawayo where the national Independence Day celebrations will be held for the first time ever in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards promotion of unity, devolution and decentralisation.

President Mnangagwa is expected to grace the football match as guest of honour and will hand over the trophy to the winners.

For Ngwenya, there is no better occasion to win the competition than in their own backyard.

“We are pleased and grateful that the match has finally been brought to Bulawayo.

This is a game of great relevance and should be special for the boys to win it in front of their fans.

“Over the years, these games have been played in Harare, but this time the final has come home and there should be no greater motivation than that.

The boys must play their hearts out and make sure they win,” said Ngwenya.

Born on June 10, 1935, Ngwenya retired from the army in 1990 before embarking on contract work with the United Nations and was at one point attached in Iraq where he was in charge of logistics.

He is a holder of six medals, including the Independence and Outstanding Performance During the Liberation Struggle.

“This is a game that has large relevance as it is a celebration of our freedom from colonial rule.

I personally have seen so many of these battles and if the referee is fair, normally either side accepts the results, which is what we are hoping for on Monday.

We hope to witness a good game of football,” said Ngwenya.

DeMbare won the Uhuru trophy last year when football returned for the first time following a one-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They beat Highlanders 2-0 at the National Sports Stadium, with Trevor Mavhunga scoring the opener before Peter Muduhwa’s second-half own-goal.

The tournament was not played in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Highlanders won it when it was last played in 2019 after beating Dynamos 2-0, thanks to second-half goals from Bukhosi Sibanda and Tinashe Makanda.

Dynamos are the most successful club in the Uhuru Cup, having won 10 titles since Independence and playing in seven other finals.

Bosso have seven Uhuru titles to their name and are the second most successful team.

– @innocentskizoe