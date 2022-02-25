Highlanders Volleyball Club in marketing drive

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders Volleyball Club has embarked on an aggressive marketing drive as they look for corporate partners with a leading Bulawayo-based spares shop showing interest in partnering the club.

The club plays in the Bulawayo Volleyball Association league.

They were recently in Mozambique for an international invitational tournament where they self-funded.

Last weekend they were at Mbizo Youth Sports Centre in Kwekwe for the Midlands Open tournament where they won gold after beating mighty Black Rhinos 2-1 in the final having won all their games en-route to the final.

“We are passionate about the game and would really love to get partners.

We have since engaged a spares shop in the city and we are happy that the director they showed great interest.

He promised to take care of our kit needs which he will obviously brand for his own mileage.

He has since asked us to come up with a document outlining exactly our vision and needs as Highlanders Volleyball Club,” said team marketing manager Proud Dube.

He said they would also love to play their league games at the Highlanders club house court but at the moment the court wasn’t meeting the required standard.

“It’s our wish to play here but we are constrained because the court is substandard. It has to be resurfaced,” said Dube.

Team coach Wellington Hwata said their intention was to participate in as many tournaments as possible which will prepare them for the end of year Zone Six championships in Zambia, but lack of funding was presenting headaches as they were using their own personal resources.

“We really should be concentrating on playing not to start worrying about how we will fulfil a fixture but that is what is happening now.

We self-funded for the Mozambique tour and did the same for the Kwekwe Open,” said Hwata.

Highlanders leadership of chairman Johnfat Sibanda and his vice-chairman Fiso Siziba have since shown interest in not only assisting their volleyball team but making sure other sport codes like netball, rugby and basketball are revived.

“We must remain alert to the fact that this is Highlanders Sports Club with a variety of sports codes which of late have seemingly been ignored,” said the club.