Highlanders Volleyball team third in NVPL ranking

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Volleyball men’s team is ranked third after the latest round of the national league.

This comes after the latest round of the Zimbabwe Premier Volleyball League played at Hillside Teachers’ College at the weekend.

They sit third behind Harare side NABA who are on top followed by Support Unit.

The Bulawayo side are a point above UZ Wolves whose match against them was one of the highlights of the matches which were played over the weekend and the UZ Wolves won 3-2 .

Highlanders hope to improve their position during the next round of matches which will be played at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

Another Bulawayo side Chimoio who won against CUT over the weekend, find themselves on 10th position, nine points away from table toppers NABA.

Bulawayo is also represented in the women’s category by Chimoio who again find themselves on 10th position after winning one game and losing four of the five they have played so far.

Bulawayo sides will also hope that they improve from their positions when all the teams from across the country meet again in Chinhoyi at the end of July.