Highlanders want two strikers

HIGHLANDERS head coach Kelvin Kaindu is eyeing two strikers to bolster his squad during the Zifa transfer-window which opens on July 1.

Kaindu made the call following his team’s 1-1 stalemate against newbies Bikita Minerals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Bosso boss expressed frustration at his team’s lack of options upfront, having been forced to play Brighton Ncube whilst injured. However, Kaindu hopes to find a solution during the transfer window, which will allow him to diversify his attacking options and build on the team’s current fifth place in the league.

Bosso’s main scoring threats so far this season have been Lynoth Chikuhwa and Ncube, who have contributed a combined 12 goals. Chikuhwa has netted seven times and Ncube has four.

“We still have one or two slots remaining. We will need to beef up, especially up front. I think you have seen that we have even used MaNinja (Ncube) when he is injured, but it has been difficult. We have been working with permutations. Now we are hoping that when the window opens we may have one or two strikers,” said Kaindu.

Bosso sit on 23 points in a campaign and have scored 19 goals and conceded 13. On Sunday, club rookie Marvin Sibanda showed his potential by scoring a fine goal on Sunday six minutes into their match against Bikita Minerals.

He was unfortunate not to grab a brace as his other well-taken effort crashed against the crossbar with Bosso followers already celebrating.

Sibanda (25) was previously with the now-defunct Bantu Rovers which featured in the Zifa Bulawayo Province junior and Zifa Southern Region Division One leagues before he moved to the United States on a football scholarship in 2016.

Sibanda penned a three-year contract with Highlanders early this year. The draw against Bikita Minerals was Highlanders’ fifth consecutive draw, and they have now gone six games without a win in May and June.

In May, the black and white army clinched four draws, three 1-1 stalemates against Greenfuel, Manica Diamonds and ZPC Kariba, a goalless draw against Arenel Movers as well as a 0-2 loss to former champions Platinum. – @FungaiMuderere.