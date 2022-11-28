Highlanders winger hands Mangwiro losing start

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD Highlanders winger, Daniel Msendami, who is on loan at Botswana’s Premiership log leaders Jwaneng Galaxy, struck an injury time goal to sink Taurai Mangwiro’s Orapa United at Galaxy Stadium in Jwaneng, Botswana on Saturday.

It was Msendami’s first goal in the Botswana Premiership since joining the diamond-rich Galaxy on loan up to the end of December with an option of a permanent move.

Msendami’s goal powered Galaxy to 13 points in five games, while Mangwiro’s side suffered their second successive defeat to slip to position seven from four with six points from four games.

Mangwiro, who joined Orapa United on Wednesday last week, watched his team in action from the terraces and is expected to take charge of his first game when they take on Extension Gunners tomorrow at Lobatse Stadium.

In Saturday’s game, Msendami who came in the second-half for Botswana national team striker Gift Moyo was one of the four Zimbabweans to play in the diamond miners’ derby.

Tapiwa Nyamanjiva marshalled Orapa United’s defence while Kelvin Bingala was pulled out in the second-half with a cramp. Former Warriors winger Leeroy Mavunga came in the second-half but could not inspire Orapa United to at least a point.

Meanwhile, Mandla Mpofu’s Masitaoka moved two places up the table following a 2-0 win at home to Police XI as they registered their second consecutive victory. Mpofu is having a dream start in Botswana, being four points adrift of leaders Galaxy from three wins in five outings. He has managed to amass nine points.

Former Zimbabwe national team coach Rahman Gumbo’s Sua Flamingoes slipped into the relegation zone as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season after going down 2-0 at home to Security Systems.

Flamingoes are on position 14, third from the bottom of the table with just one win in five outings. – @ZililoR