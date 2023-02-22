Highly acclaimed Zimbabwean film premieres on YouTube tonight

The Signal’s actor Tawanda Denga posing for a picture on the red carpet

Millicent Andile Dube, Showbiz Reporter

THE signal, arguably the most awaited local Sci-fi that took the world by storm, will be released worldwide on DUST.

The DUST is YouTube’s most popular Sci-fi channel with about 2,95 million subscribers worldwide.

The film will go live at 7pm tonight. This means everyone will now be able to binge watch it as many times they would love to.

Tawanda Denga, who is also a cast member in the time took to his Instagram page and commented: “This is a huge victory for Zimbabwe and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did.”

The signal scooped the best Outstanding short film and had its actors, Natasha Dlamini and Tawanda Denga being awarded Outstanding film/TV actress and actor respectively at the Roil Bulawayo Awards last year .

The short film was universally awarded the Best Animated Short Film out of 185 submissions at Brooklyn Sci-Fi Film Festival.

Since it premiered at cinemas on July 22 last year, it has gained momentum and recognition worldwide, showing the wealth of talent in the Zimbabwe film industry.

Based on the number of awards it has received, the film is a must watch. — @MillieyThandile