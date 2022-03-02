Hijackers block road with stones and rob motorist of his car

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Mberengwa man lost his vehicle to carjackers after they blocked the road with stones before pouncing on him after he stopped to clear the road.

Police revealed that Nkosilathi Nyoni (21) lost his Toyota Fan Cargo after the robbers attacked him and sped off with his vehicle and other valuables after they had blocked the road with stones.

According to Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the incident happened on March 1 around 5AM when Nyoni was driving to Mberengwa Business Centre.

“Nyoni was driving a silver Toyota Fan Cargo from his homestead in Village Nhakwi Chief Mposi Mberengwa towards Mberengwa Business Centre. He found the roadblocked with stones and he stopped to clear the road,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Upon disembarking, two men emerged from the bush armed with machetes before assaulting Nyoni threatening to strike him with machetes.

They then tied his hands before taking his cellphone and US$40 and threw him into the car.

They drove about 4 kilometres before they dropped him before speeding off.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the robbers.

“May anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the two suspected approached any nearest police station,” said Inspector Mahoko.

This becomes the third car robbery in the province in a space of a month leaving police worried.

A few weeks ago, a Kwekwe man lost his Honda Fit after he offered a man a lift from Kwekwe Central Business District to Mbizo.

The man later jumped to the steering wheel after the car owner had disembarked leaving the engine running.

In another incident a week later, a Redcliff man lost his car to people he had given a lift from Redcliff to Kwekwe.

The two passengers later produced machetes and forcibly sped off with the vehicle.

Police continue to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution in the roads.