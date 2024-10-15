Hillside Teachers’ College student wins Zimbabwe International Research Symposium Award for innovative Madhumbe Crisps Project

Online Writer

HARARE, Zimbabwe – A student from Hillside Teachers’ College- Muziorewa Moreblessing- emerged as the recipient of the prestigious College/Polytechnic Student Research Award at the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on October 14th, 2024.

The symposium, themed “Embracing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Industrialisation,” celebrated ground-breaking research projects that contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic development. Moreblessing’s winning project, “Value Addition of Madhumbe (taro roots) into Madhumbe Crisps,” was recognised for its innovative approach to transforming an indigenous Zimbabwean food item into a commercially viable product.

Madhumbe, aka Potato of the Tropics or Taro Roots are in the same family as yams and are popular in the eastern part of Zimbabwe.

Because they are a low-GI carbohydrate, they are good for sugar levels, could reduce the risk of heart disease, and have compounds called polyphenols, which help to reduce the risk of cancer.

The judging panel highlighted that Moreblessing’s project “was found to be an original innovation based on the value addition of madhumbe through making crisps.” They noted that the project “brings about knowledge on how indigenous foods, which are our heritage, can create foods that can compete with foods from exotic plants.”

As the winner, Moreblessing received a certificate and a cash prize of US$2 000, which will undoubtedly support her efforts in further developing and commercialising her innovative madhumbe crisps product.

The award serves as a testament to the remarkable talent and creativity of Zimbabwe’s young researchers, who are poised to drive the country’s sustainable industrialization agenda through their ground-breaking work.