Hilmax CEO assaults Safari Operator over firewood

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The chief executive officer of a Harare-based company, Hilmax Engineering has landed himself in trouble for assaulting a female receptionist at a Beitbridge Safari Camp.

Pascal Musavaya (51) of Greendale in Harare, has since been dragged before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba, charged with assault.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty and sentenced to six months in prison which was converted to 210 hours of community service. He will do the community service at the Courtney Selous Primary School in Harare.

Prosecuting, Mr Pithy Magumula said on August 30, the accused went to Kuduland Safari Camp Lodge in Beitbridge at around 18:30.

He said the accused, who was a client at the facility and wanted to prepare a fire, approached a female receptionist to complain about the lack of firewood.

When the man was not satisfied with the response, he went on to complain about poor service delivery at the camp.

The State said the conversation later turned tense between Musavaya and the receptionist until the accused decided to assault the woman with fists.

He went away and the receptionist, who got bruised on the face and mouth, reported the matter to the police who arrested Musavaya on the same night. @tupeyo