Hindrances to a blessed life

Avoid doing things that bring curses.

James 5:16

Confess your trespasses to one another, and pray for one another, that you may be healed.

The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.(NKJV)

Also read Exodus 21

There are certain behavioural patterns that attract curses in people’s lives, things that cause the presence of the Lord to depart from them.

You must always strive to maintain the glory of the Lord such that you do not fall short of it because when you lose the presence of God, or when you get cursed, failure becomes a pattern in your life and it also affects your children and children’s children.

Below are actions that attract curses.

1. Repeating a certain sin over and over again for a long time.

When you continuously repeat the same sin over and over again, you become cursed, it becomes a generational curse.

2. Murder

Genesis 4:9-13

Then the LORD said to Cain, “Where is Abel your brother?” He said, “I do not know.

Am I my brother’s keeper?” And He said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground.

So now you are cursed from the earth, which has opened its mouth to receive your brother’s blood from your hand.

When you till the ground, it shall no longer yield its strength to you.

A fugitive and a vagabond you shall be on the earth.”

And Cain said to the LORD, “My punishment is greater than I can bear! (NKJV)

Pray for the fruit of the spirit found in Galatians 5:22-23 and do not allow the spirit of anger to manifest in you because it causes one to sin.

Genesis 4:4-7

Abel also brought of the first-born of his flock and of their fat. And the LORD respected Abel and his offering, but He did not respect Cain and his offering.

And Cain was very angry, and his countenance fell.

So the LORD said to Cain, “Why are you angry? And why has your countenance fallen? If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin lies at the door.

And its desire is for you, but you should rule over it.” (NKJV).

God Bless.

[email protected]