Hip-hop artiste Brucella ready for showbiz stardom

Mbulelo Mpofu

[email protected]

THE United States of America is known as the land of opportunity and the antidote to failure is trying again and again till one reaches their promised land.

This has been the case for Ohio-born, but Colorado-bred Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Brucella (real name Brucella Moyo) who feels liberated by announcing herself to the music scene in her home city, Bulawayo.

In the States, she was able to release three EP projects and some singles, but she has since taken all that down as she felt that the projects did not fully reflect her preferred image and sound.

Last week, she released her debut single titled, “King”. The song features Mambo Asaph and was recorded, mixed, and mastered at MUSE’s The Balcony Studios.

She told Chronicle Showbiz how “home” liberated her.

“Being born and bred in the States was great, but a part of me never felt at home that side. With that being said, home liberated me artistically. I’m an expressive person and music is one facet of art that has helped me express my feelings and ideas. At home, I’m able to fully express myself,” she said.

With regards to “King”, Brucella said the single emphasises self-belief and emancipation.

“The song was a result of self-validation, belief and emancipation to express fully what one is capable of. It cuts across genders and one fascinating thing was that the collaboration wasn’t planned. One day as I had popped by the studio, sampling instrumentals, Mambo Asaph paid a courtesy visit and we were jamming to the beat and started trying out some lyrics till the whole song made sense,” she said.

Brucella is not just bars, metaphors, and rhymes, but she commands strong theatrical expertise as well. She stars in Heart FX Studios’ “Soulmates” drama series that airs on Zimpapers Television Network and she plays the character, “Vee.”

The rapper has an open-door policy when it comes to collaborations.

“I believe in collaboration and in Bulawayo, I have seen artistes helping each other out, something that antagonises the idea that Bulawayo creatives play the lone wolf card. What I have seen since my relocation to Zimbabwe in 2020 is artistes pulling in one direction and that’s the school of thought I subscribe to,” said Brucella.

She has in the past, worked with Mandie Mae, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Mzistozz Mfanafuthi, and Acquillah K. – @MbuleloMpofu