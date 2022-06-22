Hip-hop artistes to headline Friday late show

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

The National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo is set to host yet another episode of the monthly Friday late show this week.

Six artistes are set to set the stage ablaze at this month’s edition as they seek to expand their fan bases and gain more exposure. The line-up will be a treat to hip-hop music lovers as Rockie Doub, Lynden Lungu, Kulprit Kavelli and Junior Garnet will take to the stage. Other artists that will showcase their talents are Billius The Magestic, a hip-hop and RnB singer and the diverse singer Amany who recently made headlines with his song Daideng where he celebrates blue-collar jobs and the importance of working hard to attain financial freedom.

The aim of the Friday Late Night is to showcase and fuse art and music with different experiences of creativity through fashion, film, sculpture, poetry, theatre, dance and so much more.