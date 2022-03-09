Hip-hop duo Killemol “ready for war”

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

“WHAT is hip-hop without beef and controversy?” seems to be what local hip hop duo Killemol is asking in their new controversial song, “Ready for war”.

The hip duo laid down the gauntlet for Zimbabwean rappers, taking a swipe at Asaph, Holy Ten, Awa Khiwe, Luminous and Fab G Umshanakagogo just to name a few.

Released on Sunday, the diss track has stirred controversy and had tempers flaring.

Killemol is made up of Ngadlangadla and Obby who usually rap in IsiNdebele and ChiShona and they also believe that they are, “The greatest native rappers from Africa.”

In an interview, Killemol’s Ngadlangadla said the song was a necessary evil meant to, “re-energise and revive the hip hop culture which is dying a natural death.”

“It’s been a while since anything like this happened in the game. For the game, we need to shake things up a little bit as the likes of Asaph, Holy Ten, Jnr Brown, Msizkay and Stunner are getting too comfortable sleeping on beats like this is RnB.

“They’ve forgotten the competitive side of the art form which is emceeing not singing. Rappers like Ti Gonzi, Takura, Gze and R Peels are just acting like superstars and doing nothing, just buying data and generating likes and follows for whack content that’s got the whole planet looking at us all funny. Hip-hop is dying a natural death and we will not let it happen.

“Somebody needs to tell these Awa Khiwe’s, Croogers and Kikki BadA$$’ to bring their A-game to the table and stop misrepresenting us all. As Killemol, we want that competition to elevate this game. If rappers like NguDoni, Mlue Jay, Malcolm Mufunde want to back down and go back to their chores, it’s cool they can chill.

“This is for rappers that know and remember the most basic fundamental element of hip-hop which is emceeing. Let’s rap and bring back excellence and growth or go home and sing Kumbaya,” said Ngadlangadla.

Killemol has been known for hard-hitting belligerent lyrics and songs such as Wuraya and Ndakashatirwa nhasi are an example of that.

The song draped with subliminal messaging and shots fired at other rappers has received mixed reviews from both artistes and fans alike.

Multi-award-winning radio presenter Lady Kuda from ZiFM Stereo said the song was, “whack” while one Mandla Ndlovu laughed and said, “I don’t think anyone is Ready For War. Killemol has annihilated everybody. BYO Hip Hop wins.”

Hope these types of “beefs” will not escalate to physical altercations and even worse, mortal retribution and it’s only a matter of time before we hear someone reply. – @eMKlass_49