Hip-hop duo Killemol to drop new track

Renowned hip-hop duo Killemol, consisting of King Rodney Ngadlangadla and Obby Mwanakomana, is set to release a thought-provoking track titled “Future” that delves into the challenges faced by young people today and their uncertainties about the future.

The track is scheduled to drop on 1 October on various online music platforms

“The song talks about the struggles that young people are facing today and they are wondering about their future and what it looks like. It also looks at the music industry and what’s in it for young artistes in the near future” said the duo’s manager Thando Gwinji.

The duo, known for their multilingual rap style incorporating Ndebele, Shona, and Chewa, aims to shed light on the struggles of young artistes in the music industry.

Gwinji said following their recent collaboration with Madlela Skhobokhobo and Babongile Skhonjwa on the track “Sinjalo” two months ago, Killemol is eager to continue creating content and releasing new tracks throughout the year.

The duo will also release accompanying visuals on YouTube on the same day, providing a visual representation of their powerful message.

Killemol’s previous success, including their recognition at the Hip-hop Awards in 2022, has established them as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Their ability to rap in multiple languages adds a unique and diverse element to their music, allowing them to connect with a wider audience.

The track serves as a reflection of the duo’s own experiences and observations, offering a glimpse into the struggles and aspirations of young artists.

Killemol continues to make waves in the hip-hop scene, using their platform to shed light on important societal issues.

After founding group member King Rodney announced that he is quitting music in May, Gwinjo said he is back because he realised that talent should not go to waste and that music is an important outlet as therapy for most people.

