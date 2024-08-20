Hip-hop duo, Proudly Ndebele Children wins first major award at Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Emerging hip-hop duo Proudly Ndebele Children (PNC) from Bulawayo has celebrated its first major award victory, taking home the Best Hip Hop/Afro Pop accolade at the Amaqhawanentaba FM Music Awards.

PNC, formed in 2018, consists of rappers Bhekuthando Siwela, aka Bhexsi 27 from Nkayi, and Justice Ndebele, aka JCB from Sigola. The duo based in South Africa has been dedicated to honing their craft and expanding their reach since their inception. JCB expressed their excitement about receiving such recognition while based outside the country.

“We’re thrilled and honoured to receive this award in a foreign land. Our goal is to produce more music, earn additional accolades, and reach new audiences. We aim to be more than just musicians; we want to be brand ambassadors for the Ndebele nation, sharing our culture with the world through our music, educating, storytelling, and delivering great tunes,” said JCB.

Bhexsi 27 reflected on their journey, noting their introduction to the industry in 2021 with the single “Onalerona”, produced by Bryton. “Last year, we released ‘Bagula Befihla’, which garnered some attention and helped us connect with our audience. We also dropped ‘Uyisibane’, which received a significant endorsement from established artists like Pabi Cooper and X-Mile.

“This track even aired on Voice of America (Studio 7) in Washington DC and led to opportunities to perform alongside prominent Matabeleland artistes such as Insimbi ZeZhwane and Friendly Brothers,” he added.

Despite facing challenges such as limited resources, Bhexsi 27 emphasised their commitment to creating quality music.

“Our journey has had its ups and downs, but we’ve learnt to make the most of our resources and stay focused on delivering good music for our audience,” he said.

