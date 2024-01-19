Hip-Hop heat: Orthodox Six’s bold statements on Zim artistes’ financial struggle ignite debate

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Orthodox Six, a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene, has ignited controversy with his recent remarks asserting that hip-hop artistes are financially struggling and lack focus. He further claimed to be the first hip-hop artiste to have built a house, sparking reactions from fellow artistes such as NguDoni and Luminous.

In an interview with our sister newspaper Sunday News last week, Orthodox said: “I always tell people if you are an artiste use your influence to make money. In music there is no money, you cannot sit around just waiting to make money from a show, so you need to diversify maybe through hustling or whatnot. If you want to make money do not play with other artistes, you will die broke.

“Artistes are very unfocused. You will hear one bragging about releasing an album, then what? Can that album buy you bread? You cannot come and advertise your music and expect to make money, you need to engage in business.

“The advice I would give to these people is to stop associating themselves with other artistes and play with hustlers. Hip-hop artistes are the most broke people on planet earth, poverty is hitting them. They need hustles, there is not a single cent from albums, winning awards and so forth.”

In response to Orthodox Six’s comments, NguDoni expressed skepticism about his achievements, suggesting that if Orthodox Six genuinely accumulated wealth through his music career or any other hustle, it would be reasonable for him to boast about his accomplishments. NguDoni questioned whether Orthodox Six reinvests money back into his hip-hop endeavours or if he is merely a critic without a constructive agenda.

Luminous, while acknowledging some truth in Orthodox Six’s statement, disagreed with his approach. Luminous, referring to Orthodox Six as an OG (Original Gangster) in the hip-hop community, emphasised that he should inspire and guide younger artistes rather than publicly shame them. Luminous also noted the challenges faced by many hip-hop artistes in Zimbabwe, highlighting the genre’s shorter lifespan compared to others like Afro-jazz.

While acknowledging some valid points in Orthodox Six’s statement, Luminous urged artistes to explore additional sources of income to sustain their music careers. He emphasised the importance of financial discipline, wise investments, and building structures for long-term success.

However, an anonymous hip-hop artiste criticized Orthodox Six, stating, “This guy just bragged about something he didn’t work hard for. I don’t think he knows the pain of sleeping without eating. Some of us are doing two jobs here, and someone just comes and speaks such rubbish.”

The debate spurred by Orthodox Six’s comments sheds light on the financial challenges faced by hip-hop artistes in Zimbabwe and underscores the need for mentorship, financial literacy, and a supportive community within the industry. – @TashaMutsiba