Hip-Hop icon Kwesta to ignite Bulawayo Shutdown gig

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

South African hip-hop maestro Kwesta is poised to make his inaugural live performance in Zimbabwe this year.

The artiste, known for hits, “Spirit”, “Khethile Khethile”, “Ng’yazfela Ngawe” and “Ngud'” is scheduled to headline the Bulawayo Shutdown gig on April 27 at a yet-to-be-disclosed venue.

Now in its seventh edition, the event boasts an enticing lineup featuring both accomplished DJs and musicians. Unveiled acts thus far include DJ Nospa, DJ MZoe, DJ Eugy, Godfather Templeman, and Selector Tanaman. The performance roaster includes Ma9Nine, Mzoe 7, and Enzo Ishall.

Jordan Dube, the manager of Harris Continental and one of the event organisers, hinted at the promise of additional international and local artistes to be revealed in due course.

“We’ve begun unveiling headliners for this year’s edition, and we assure nothing but a star-studded lineup featuring chart-topping artistes. Our goal is to create an event that will be etched into the memories of those attending this nightlife extravaganza,” said Dube.

– @mthabisi_mthire