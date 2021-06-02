Hip Hop musician, Yung Reece readies to drop two singles

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

BULAWAYO-based hip hop musician Yung Reece is working on two singles which he will be releasing this month.

The first single, out this Saturday, is titled Bulawayo Unexpectedly and features Smoke em God, Riaz and Allifer. It was produced by Cliff Jeans, Easy P and Koko.

The second single titled Coming Faster will be released on Yung Reece’s 21st birthday on June 27 and features rapper Asaph and Smoke em God. It was produced by Easy P and Larynx.

Yung Reece (real name Edwin Ndlovu) said the release of the two singles is part of ways of increasing his reach and uplifting the city’s hip-hop music scene.

“Bulawayo Unexpectedly is dropping this Saturday at 9AM on Khulumani FM on the show Raplab hosted by Thorne Laroq. The track is a response to rappers who look down on Bulawayo’s rap scene. It’s a warning as well to people not to underestimate the talent in the city.

“Coming Faster is a trap-fusion track filled with lyrics about being proud to be hip hop artistes and growing within this line of art. As most artistes are switching to venture into genres like Amapiano and other contemporary ones, we as rappers instead are focusing on setting trends and raising the hip hop genre’s bar high,” said Yung Reece.

The artiste who hails from Sizinda is known for hits that include Ugogo Onemali that featured late hip hop icon Cal Vin and Too Bad featuring Asaph and Louis Vitlane. – @mthabisi_mthire