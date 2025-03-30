Hip-Hop nostalgia: Young Target’s new EP revives voices of GTI, Guluva 7

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

South Africa-based Zimbabwean rapper Young Target (born Nigel Mhlanga) is set to launch his EP, Heaven Reeds, on April 12 at Coconut Lifestyle in Maboneng, Johannesburg.

The launch event will feature a line-up of over 30 artistes, including Izzy Breezy, Mlue Jay, Tuff Guy, and Nick Swagg. The EP is also set to evoke nostalgia for Zimbabwean hip-hop lovers, as it features the voices of GTi and Guluva 7, who have been relatively low-profile in recent years.

The EP is inspired by the birth of the rapper’s daughter.

“I’m extremely excited about the EP launch, as it will be a great time for artistes to network and connect with each other,” Young Target said.

Young Target teamed up with a diverse group of talented artistes, including South African “Zunglish” rapper PA Fakaloice and Zimbabwean rappers GTi and Guluva 7.

“Working with these unique and versatile artistes was a marvellous journey filled with powerful music sessions, taking African hip-hop to another level,” he noted.

The EP offers a mix of styles, from “Chelete”, a new-age kwaito collaboration featuring Guluva 7, Tuff Guy, and Nick Swagg, to “Benz”, a trap-infused track featuring PA Fakaloice.

PA Fakaloice, known for his time at Ambitiouz Entertainment and Rocka Empire, brings his signature style to the project.

Explaining the EP’s title, Young Target shared: “The Heaven Reeds EP was named after my firstborn daughter, Heaven. ‘Reeds’ is just my surname in English – Mhlanga (in Nguni dialect).”

As an artiste who started his career in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa, Young Target has experienced the contrasting dynamics of both music industries.

“In South Africa, I’ve learnt a lot in terms of production, creativity, and flow delivery. The industry here has inspired me greatly and had a significant impact on my career.”

With the launch of Heaven Reeds just around the corner, fans can look forward to a visual experience, as Young Target has promised to release music videos for the entire EP, produced by his film crew, Graphic Gang. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu