Hip-Hop Power Sessions back!

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

EARLIER this year, rappers and poets were given a platform to showcase their skills at the Red Café at a weekly affair dubbed, “Hip-Hop Power Sessions” and after a brief hiatus, the sessions are back!

On Friday, there will be a special edition called, “Mega Hip-Hop Power Sessions: Zim Hip-Hop Awards Edition” which will see Brintz, Swazy, CTL, Glitchy, Lynden, Killemol, KingPinn The Rapper, Boy Nino and Billius The Majestic taking turns to perform.

The Sessions will be back after four months of inactivity.

In an interview, one of the organisers Brintz said the sessions are back for their swansong.

“We’re doing our best to make sure that people enjoy the sessions and have a spirit of togetherness as we wrap up for this year. Our main focus is for people to enjoy the spirit of togetherness in Hip-Hop in the city, one last time.

“We wanted to regroup and see how best we can structure the sessions and whole movement to be more beneficial for all stakeholders involved. Hence, we had to take a break, and research into sustainability models that can work for the initiative,” he said.

One of the performers, Swazy welcomed the return of the sessions citing nostalgia for artistic harmony.

“I’m super excited. I performed at the very first session and now I get the honour of performing at the last one. I can’t wait to not only perform but to also celebrate the city’s Zim hip-hop award nominations, for which I got the privilege of shooting a cypher.

“I had missed the people. It’s one thing to perform in front of an audience and it’s another to perform in front of your people, in front of people who genuinely vibe to your music,” she said.

– @eMKlass_49