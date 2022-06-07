Hip-hop Power sessions event gets new day

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

THE weekly Hip-Hop Power Sessions that have been taking place at the Red Café every Thursday will now take place on Fridays as the organisers seek to boost the event in order to promote the hip-hop scene in the city.

Most shows are usually held on Fridays for a larger audience and it is in this light that the sessions have been moved.

In a statement, organisers of the show said the time will remain the same for the Friday shows.

“In our efforts to continuously serve and grow the impact of the Hip-Hop culture in Bulawayo and beyond, we are excited to announce that we will be moving the Hip-Hop Power Sessions from Thursday to every Friday at the same venue, the Red Café. The sessions will still take place at the same time, from 1800hrs to 1900hrs.

“We trust this will enable us to provide even more opportunities for growth to all Hip-Hop lovers and practitioners in their various fields moving forward,” read the statement.

Over the past 13 weeks, the sessions have proven to be a safe place for rappers as the Red Café has become a venue where they go to showcase their talents and gain popularity in the industry. Artists such as Noluntu J, Nokubonga Majenda, Stewie LeSavage, Sativa Lyrical Picasso, M.U.S.E, P.O.Y, Luminous, Slickah Beats, Skillz and Def Jam Recordings Africa signee Asaph have been part of the sessions.