Hippo Valley man charged with sexual assault

A 44-YEAR-OLD man from hippo valley appeared at the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court to face allegations of rape.

On 14 July, the accused deceived the 16-year-old complainant into leaving her home by falsely claiming that he needed her assistance to locate her sister’s residence. During the journey, the accused unexpectedly pulled an okapi knife threatening her with fatal intentions then grasped her neck and dragged her into a nearby bush.

He allegedly raped her overnight.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NAPZ) said:

“The situation came to light after the complainant informed a loss control officer who organized a group of community members to apprehend the accused through a citizen’s arrest.”

“The accused was remanded in custody to 31 July,” said the NPAZ