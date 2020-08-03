HiRev Rockstar collaborates with Novuyo Seagirl

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ROCK musician HiRev Rockstar (real name Mpumelelo Dube) has collaborated with songstress Novuyo Seagirl on a track titled Uma Babieza uShaker umzimba which is fused with rock and Amapiano genres.

The track which is all about empowering women is expected to be dropped by the end of the month.

HiRev Rockstar said the track which was recorded at Redbee Studios and the visuals shot by Indie Arts will be released ahead of his debut album.



The 36-year old artiste said financial challenges have affected him as he has not been able to release his debut album.

“I began my journey in music in 2002. I joined the local choir and quickly assimilated with a music group called Pentecostal Fire. We successfully recorded two albums, Impilo Yami and Akwenzeki.

“With the same band, we went on to host three successive shows. From then, I tried to go solo which resulted in me recording Prophecy, Back to God and Confounding.

“Around 2014, I auditioned with a choir called Cross Motion which went on to record my song titled Holy which up to today, is getting positive airplay on radio. After the choir disbanded, I had a journey with Gospel maniacs which was unsuccessful. I then decided to go fully solo. From this point I ventured into the secular scene with a genre called Rock. I managed to record Dead on the floor and Shaking the head. Since then I have been growing and growing,” said the enthusiastic artiste.

HiRev Rockstar said he chose the rock genre because he grew up listening to the Newsboys, Delirious, Bryan Adams, BonJovi and Third Day among others, something that has seen him lay an apocalyptic style rock.

The musician has singles Spoko, Beans, Dead on the floor, Crown, Enemix, Shaking the head, Sfuni Mali and Salt and vinegar. @mthabisi_mthire