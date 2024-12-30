Historic Boxing Day Test ends in a draw

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

Captains, Craig Ervine and Hashmatullah Shahidi have decided to shake hands and discontinue play.

After five days of cricket, the Boxing Day Test match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club ends as a draw.

For his career best 246 runs, his second Test double century, Shahid was named player of the match

The next game is scheduled for January 2-6 at the same venue.

Scoreboard Summary:

Zimbabwe 586 (135.2 overs) & 142/4 (34 overs)

Afghanistan 699 (197 overs)