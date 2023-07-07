Historic events, deaths, weddings…Half-year showbiz review

Busi Ncube performs during the Ilanga Tribute Concert at The Place in Bulawayo (Picture credit: Sharon Sibindi)

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

HALFWAY into 2023, the showbiz sector has seen it all, recording tremendous strides with a host of successes evident since the turn of the year.

From the joys of nuptial victory, a walk of shame to the angst of losing a loved one, the showbiz sector has been on a rollercoaster ride this year.

Below is a highlight reel of some of the notable events that have taken place since the turn of the year.

January

DJ Mzoe ties the knot

The year kicked off on a very good note as DJ Mzoe (Sibanengi Ndebele) walked his longtime sweetheart Samantha Gubede down the aisle in typical “Fudu” fashion. It was a private wedding ceremony in Vumba, Eastern Highlands on January 14.

March

The month of March was an exciting one for foodies as the city welcomed two new establishments that would change the game.

King’s Kraal/ Cotton Club opens in Bulawayo

The Kraal located at Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre opened its doors to the public with a special guest appearance from top South African personality, Boity Thulo.

Fairy Café opens in Bulawayo

The budget-friendly premium restaurant was opened in the city attracting the who’s who at its opening. It turned out to be a star attraction in the city, providing amazing scenes for pictures, thus exciting foodies.

Comedian, Carl Joshua Ncube’s mum dies

Following the death of his mother, Mirriam Nyemba, on March 22, comedian Carl Joshua decided to go bald. His mum died following a long battle with diabetes.

April

Munch & Sip

In a major endorsement of the Munch & Sip brand, Visa Incorporation, through its strategic communications agency in Zimbabwe Visual Point Creative Group (VPCG) partnered the food fiesta for its first edition of the year. Munch & Sip, a product of Lemon Groove Brands has been a major fixture on Bulawayo’s showbiz calendar and it keeps growing with each passing edition.

Victoria Falls Carnival expands to Zambia

For the first time in its history, the Victoria Falls Carnival crossed the Zambezi River to include the Zambian side in a host of standalone music experiences at the 5-star Radisson Blu Resort, reaching more fans and creating a bigger festival footprint than ever before.

Jeys Marabini hosts successful Meet the People tour

The music gods smiled on Afro-Jazz singer, Jeys Marabini, overseeing the renaissance of his career come full circle after a long battle with illness. The Ntunjambila singer would see his “Meet the people” nationwide tour endearing him more with his Harare faithful.

Madlela Skhobokhobo Kwamu Kwamu album launch

Popular rhumba artiste, Madlela Skhobokhobo stretched his “personal discretion” liberties to a whole new level, releasing a controversial title track for his recent album, “Kwamu Kwamu” in April.

May

National Culture Month launch in Binga

In May, His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa would preside over the launch of the annual National Culture Month at Kariyangwe High School in Binga, in what became a historic event. The event showed the Government’s commitment to decentralise events as this was the first time the event was held in Binga.

Jah Prayzah double album launch

May was an exciting month as showbiz aficionados were left awestruck when contemporary singer, Jah Prayzah outdid himself; launching a pair of albums, Chiremerera and Maita Baba in Harare and Bulawayo. This was a first for the showbiz sector and showed the Tsviriyo hitmaker’s artistic abilities.

UB40 gig

In the same month, the country hosted the Ali Campbell-led UB40 faction on Africa Day in what became a successful show at Old Hararians Sports Club in the capital city.

Novelist Naison Tfwala death

Hearts bled when IsiNdebele novelist, Naison Tfwala drew his last breath on May 27, leaving huge boots to be filled in the local literary fraternity. He was a prolific writer who contributed to the development of the school curriculum and edited the works of many writers.

Iyasa collaborates with Germany’s Theatre Strahl

The local creative sector’s hand reached out to Germany when Iyasa and Theatre Strahl partnered for a climate change-themed play titled, How is the weather?” a testament to the sector’s growth and the potential to go toe-to-toe with international theatrical productions.

June

Artistes stand up to lead

When the cold was settling in, the nomination process for elections was hot and in that whirlwind would be creatives submitting paperwork to make them eligible candidates for the upcoming harmonised elections. This would see seasoned artiste Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi, poet Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo, singer Dr Gasolo, and blogger Nigel Ndlovu throwing their hats into the political ring.

The Signal’s actor, Tawanda Denga lands a role on Africanda

Bulawayo once again demonstrated that being the nation’s creative and cultural centre is more than just a catchphrase, but a true expression of the city’s artistic side as Tawanda Denga, best known for his leading role in sci-fi feature The Signal, landed a role in Africanda. This is an Afrofuturism series of seven films which, if the trailer is any indication, is a Black Panther equivalent.

Zimbo, Ernest Ndlovu stars on Shaka iLembe

That same feat would be achieved by veteran actor, Ernest Posa Ndlovu who starred in the history-themed South African series, Shaka Ilembe which has taken the small screen by storm, a plus for the actor who has been soaring the Zimbabwean flag high down south for a while now.

Nutty O, Winky D featured on Bob Marley’s posthumous album

The local arts scene got a shot in the arm with reggae-dancehall artistes, Nutty O and Winky D being featured on Bob Marley’s upcoming posthumous album, Africa Unite.

Asaph penetrates region with Asaph & Friends initiative

The Thebelele hit-maker upped the ante and headed to Sandton, South Africa to launch the first edition of his Vibe Culture initiative, Asaph and Friends.

Busi Ncube rocks Bulawayo

After years of deafening silence on the local music front, former Ilanga jazz band leader, Busi Ncube came back to where it all started, staging a memorial show for the band at The Place in Bulawayo.

Professor Mthuli Ncube, Sandra Ndebele donate studio equipment to youths

The first half of the year also saw a total of seven musical minds being beneficiaries of the generosity of the Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube and singer-cum-dancer Sandra Ndebele-Sibindi. The pair donated professional studio equipment.

NACZ facilitates workshop for creatives

The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe hosted a workshop for arts promoters and players in the cultural and creative industries with the aim of promoting the nexus between Government departments towards arts promotion and development.

DJ Prince Eskhosini’s mum dies

It was a trying time for the popular DJ who lost his mum, Olina Ncube on June 23. She was buried in Bulawayo on July 5.

July

So far, the month has been quite bleak, recording two deaths.

Gospel musician Diva Mafunga dies

The popular gospel musician died on July 4 after being involved in a car accident on his way to Harare from Bulawayo after performing at the late former Vice President, Joshua Nkomo’s Umdala Wethu Gala in Maphisa.

ZAOGA founder Archbishop Guti dies

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (Zaoga Forward in Faith) founder Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti who celebrated his 100th birthday in May died on July 5. He was one of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated pioneers of indigenous Pentecostal evangelism.

The first half of the year may be in retrospect, but one thing is certain: there is more where that came from, and only time will tell when events of artistic proportions will once again take centre stage. — @MbuleloMpofu