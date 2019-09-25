History beckons for FC Platinum

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FC Platinum will need to summon all their mental concentration when they take on UD Songo in a Total Caf Champions League second-leg match at the Estadio Do Ferroviaro in Mozambique on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean back-to-back league champions carry a slender 1-0 lead from the first-leg played at Barbourfields Stadium and know fully well that focus will see them qualifying for the lucrative group stages of the tournament.

“Mental strength will be key. We don’t have to lose focus of our mission,” said coach Lizwe Sweswe, who was ushered into the hot seat following the unexpected resignation of former boss Norman Mapeza, two days before the first-leg.

Sweswe knows that history beckons for the Zvishavane-based miners, who made their maiden group stage appearance last season where they, however, failed to make a mark and exited without a win.

“It will be critical that we record a small piece of history in this tournament,” said Sweswe.

That small piece of history will obviously be doing well in the group stages by making it through to the knockout stages.

They now have the necessary experience gained from their previous dance in the African safari.

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari, evergreen utility player Kelvin Madzongwe, tough defender Gift Bello, midfield star Devon Chafa, Gift Mbweti, Ranson Pavari, William Stima and gangly Charles Sibanda will be key to FC Platinum’s progression this weekend.

The team is expected to fly to Beira tomorrow via Johannesburg, South Africa.