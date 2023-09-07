History of Bosso, DeMbare rivalry

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

FEELING Dynamos FC were being favoured by John Madzima and Peter Nemapare’s then Rhodesia National Football League (RFNL) in 1976, Highlanders FC quit to form its own League.

That was to be the foundation of the biggest fixture on the domestic scene.

Zimbabwe shakes when the two sides meet especially if the stakes are high either in the league or cup game.

Phineas Ndlovu (77) a former Highlanders “Skwamula” or marshal, councillor and football administrator yesterday took Zimpapers Sports Hub down memory lane about the history of the two clubs.

Ndlovu used to travel with the team and do all sorts of dirty jobs before matches. At one time he was manager of the Mat High City FC, a Highlanders sister club that remained in the Bulawayo African Football Association later to change to Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) for eight years and won the division’s national cup with players like Elvis Chiweshe and Kainot Luphahla, Jonathan Moyo and Nicho Moyo.

Ndlovu is therefore an authority on Highlanders and Zimbabwe football history.

“The biggest fixture on the Bulawayo football calendar was the match between Highlanders and Zimbabwe Saints when they played as Matabeleland Highlanders and Mashonaland United respectively. But that later changed to Bosso and Dynamos following the 1976 incident when Highlanders felt shortchanged by the Madzima and Nemapare leadership.

“It rained all week. Barbourfields Stadium’s main pitch was in flood so was the other dependable pitch Ground Three. Highlanders notified RFNL about Barbourfields Stadium being unplayable. We suspected it was deliberate that Dynamos were not told.

“Dynamos came to Bulawayo and trained on Ground Four on match day and Highlanders did not bother to come to the pitch thinking RFNL had done what they had to do which was calling off the tie,” said Ndlovu of the March 1976 first round match.

At the end of that season Highlanders lost by a solitary point after Dynamos were awarded a walkover and two points for that match which was not played due to flooding.

The Highlanders camp could not stomach that as they felt Dynamos were being favoured. There were also allegations that players like Tendai Chieza, John Nyumbu and Chita Antonio who had come to Bulawayo intending to join Highlanders, ended up being diverted to Zimbabwe Saints.

Something had already started simmering before the waterlogged Barbourfields saga.

Highlanders were also bitter after being left out of the traditional four team Rosebowl Cup despite being regional champions and national runners-up in the league race.

Ndlovu said at its founding year, an agreement had been passed that every Highlanders player who transferred to Harare joined Dynamos and Dynamos player who also moved to Bulawayo was supposed to join Bosso.

Silas Ndlovu became the first Highlanders player to do so in 1963 while Colsen Mabeza was the first player in 1981 to join Highlanders from Dynamos with Abraham Madondo following in 1984.

“These were direct results of the 1963 accord between the two clubs,” said Ndlovu.

From 1973 clubs played in two regional leagues up to 1975 with Bosso dominating the Southern Region while Metal Box, Salisbury Callies and Chibuku Shumba took turns to dominate the Northern Region.

In 1976 it was a national league.

According to Ndlovu, the biggest football fixture in Bulawayo up to Independence was the Bulawayo derby pitting Highlanders FC and Zimbabwe Saints. So Highlanders in 1977 played in the South Zone Soccer League with Dynamos remaining in the elite division.

It was until 1979 that South Zone clubs were invited alongside Highlanders to the National Professional Soccer League played on zonal basis.

With ceasefire and Independence on the horizons, Highlanders hosted Dynamos in Bulawayo in the re-unification game of the leagues.

It was only after the 1984 Chibuku Trophy Cup final that the match between Dynamos and Highlanders changed status.

Highlanders won the final courtesy of goals by undoubtedly Bosso’s Player of the Decade Madinda Ndlovu while Douglas Chinyoka scored Dynamos’ consolation.

“When you had Dynamos, Metal Box, Chibuku Shumba and Arcadia coming to play Highlanders or Zimbabwe Saints in the 1970s, those were very big games. They were good teams with great stars,” said Ndlovu.

He said stars from both sides made football very exciting not just between the two clubs but the entire national football landscape.

“Speak of Shaw Handriade, Kuda Muchemeyi, George Shaya, David George, David Mandigora, Japhet Mparutsa, Moses and his brother Kembo, Kenneth Jere, Simon Sachiti, John Revai, the Marimo (Chidzambwa) brothers Misheck and Sunday, Oliver Kateya, they made Dynamos and Highlanders matches exciting.

“Highlanders also from 1970s was no pushover with players like Tymon Mabaleka, Lawrence Phiri, Ananias Dube, Majuta Mpofu, Barry Daka, Isaac Mafaro, Willard Khumalo, British Mloyi, Madinda Ndlovu, Fanuel Ncube, Mercedes Sibanda, Morgan Phiri, Bigboy Ndlovu and Peter Nkomo, Dynamos got a good run for their money and fans were treated to good football,” said Ndlovu.

Dynamos will play host to Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium for the umpteenth time with pride at stake this weekend.

The 1976 rivalry will be ignited hence fans should look forward to a great match at the weekend.

Dynamos travel to Bulawayo buoyed by their impressive displays on the field under a new coach, the unheralded Genesis Mangombe.

Mangombe has re-introduced a fluid passing game with play masterminded by Tanaka Shandirwa in midfield.

Highlanders are limping and the big question is will they redeem themselves against ‘Old Enemy’ Dynamos.

Coach Baltemar Brito may find himself isolated if Dynamos find openings in what has all of a sudden become a weak defence.

Bosso have lost to FC Platinum and Chicken Inn in their last two matches.

Fixtures

Saturday: Greenfuel FC v Sheasham FC (Greenfuel), FC Platinum v Caps United FC (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum v Manica Diamonds (Baobab), Chicken Inn FC v Bulawayo Chiefs FC (Luveve), ZPC Kariba FC v Herentals (Nyamhunga), Black Rhinos FC v Triangle United (Bata)

Sunday: Yadah FC Cranborne Bullets FC (Gibbo), Hwange FC v Simba Bhora FC (Colliery), Dynamos FC v Highlanders FC (Barbourfields)