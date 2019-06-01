‘History will count for nothing’…Bosso face bogey side ZPC Kariba at BF

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and ZPC Kariba clash at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow afternoon with the Bulawayo giants’ coach, Madinda Ndlovu, saying history between the two sides will count for nothing.

He also said it was critical that the boys dont get carried away by last week’s win over league debutants TelOne, which was their first of the 2019 season.

Last season ZPC Kariba completed their second double over Bosso, beating them 2-1 at Emagumeni and 2-0 at Nyamhunga. In 2015 the electricity men also had a double over Highlanders, winning 2-0 in Kariba and 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ndlovu however does not want to read much into last year’s outcomes, describing their home defeat as ‘a moment of madness’ on the part of their goalkeeper while the away loss came after a a marathon of matches where Bosso played two games inside three days, the first being a 510km drive to Vengere Stadium in Rusape to face Mutare City where they lost 0-1 and then after that they drove another 529km to Kariba.

They played Mutare City on September 12 and three days later, they took on ZPC Kariba and the two games came on the backdrop of a taxing home game against perennial rivals Dynamos on September 9.

“The goal that we conceded when we played Kariba at BF was as a result of moment of madness from our goalkeeper which resulted in us losing that game. The return leg at their home was something that was very new to me in football, cross country travelling and playing two games within three days, you will be asking for too much from the players,” said Madinda.

He said this time around there will be more prepared in order to avoid repeating the same mistakes.

“Yes, we respect ZPC Kariba because they had an upper hand against us last year but this year 2019, its a different ball game altogether. Last year we played them when we were enjoying ourselves but this time around we are playing them when we desperately need those points, its not going to be the same scenario,” said Ndlovu.

He said they were however not taking anything for granted, especially in view of the excitement that might be on their players following the win last weekend.

“We however dont have to be carried away by breaking the jinx and say maybe the league has been won, we have to be very cautious with how we are going to go with our business,” he said.

The visitors come to Bulawayo on the backdrop of a one all home stalemate against league debutants Mushowani Stars.

Missing from the trip that will see former Highlanders midfielder Nigel Makumbe facing his former paymaster, will be former Chicken Inn midfielder Brian Juru who picked up a groin injury against FC Platinum.

Highlanders will be without the injured duo of right back McClive Phiri and Bukhosi Ncube.

“Ray (Lunga) who limped off last weekend is fine and available for selection so is defender Charlton Siamalonga,” Ndlovu told the media on Thursday.

Lunga and Cleopas Kapupurika were lively on the wings last Sunday and so was target man Prince Dube who is yet to break the duck at Barbourfields Stadium this season.