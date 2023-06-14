Hit and run accidents concerning

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

Hit-and-run accidents are a concern for police as a Kombi driver knocked down a pedestrian and drove off, leaving the victim with a fractured leg.

The accident happened on Tuesday along Fidel Castro Road (Charter Road) in Harare and Police on Twitter said they were looking for the motorist.

“Police confirmed the accident on their official Twitter handle,’’ Police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident that occurred along Fidel Castro Road (Charter Road) on 13/06/23 in which a man (29) was hit by an unknown motorist driving a Toyota Hiace Kombi. Subsequently, the victim sustained a fractured left leg. The motorist did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.