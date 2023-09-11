Hit-and-run motorist Leaves victim unassisted

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

A Motorist who hit a pedestrian at Hebert Chitepo and ED Mnangagwa Road fled the scene without offering assistance.

In a statement, police said the victim is receiving medical care at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a hit-and-run road traffic accident in which a man (32) was hit by an unknown motorist at corner Hebert Chitepo and ED Mnangagwa Road on 09/09/23 at around 2100 hours.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries all over the body and is admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

“Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,” reads the statement