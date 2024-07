Hit and run motorist on the run

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE in Harare are investigating a fatal hit and run incident which occurred at the intersection of Makumbe Drive and Kirkman Road in Mabelreign.

In a statement on X, police said on 7 July around 11:40pm a man (50) died on the spot after being hit by an unknown motorist.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.