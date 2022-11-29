Hit and run: Vehicle hits and kills crawling man

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe man living with disabilities died upon admission in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle.

Mubango Nyama (55) of W466 in Amaveni Kwekwe was a victim of a hit and run incident on Saturday evening.

Nyama, who had both legs amputated, once received a wheelchair and groceries from President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2020 after the First Citizen had spotted him struggling to cross the road.

President Mnangagwa was touring the city inspecting adherence to covid-19 regulations by residents during the height of the pandemic.

Nyama would later receive more donations including another wheelchair from First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

According to police, Nyama was crawling while trying to cross the road when disaster struck.

“Nyama, who is disabled, was crawling from his residence proceeding to Amaveni Superette in Kwekwe. On approaching an unnamed road near the Superette, he was hit by an unknown motorist who was driving an unidentified motor vehicle along the same road and the motorist did not stop,” said Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare.

Nyama, sustained severe injuries on the head and on the ribs, was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital by a well-wisher.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information that can lead to the identification and location of the driver and the motor vehicle involved in this case to approach the nearest police,” said Assistant Inspector Ngawagare.