HiTKiiD remains humble despite producing several hits

Langalakhe Mabena

Twenty-two year-old young producer and sound engineer, Christopher “HiTKiiD” Siwela, despite having produced quite a number of smash hits for artistes from Bulawayo, remains humble.

Award-winning artistes like Mzoe 7, Asaph, Novuyo Seagirl and Hip Hop sensation Rockie Doub are among those whose awesome works have passed through the hands of HiTKiiD.

The young producer who resides in Romney Park said he started producing music when he was 16-years-old after his brother, Isaac Siwela introduced him to basics of sound engineering and production.

He said he specialises in producing Afro House music, EDM, Afro Pop and Hip Hop.

“I developed an interest in music while I was very young. I would admire my brother Isaac Siwela when he used to gem with his friends at home and the passion for creating music sparked from there.

“After finishing my Ordinary Level at the age of 16, my brother introduced me to Fruit Loops Studio (a software for music production). Since that day, I started improving my skills to perfection to what they are today,” said HiTKiiD.

As versatile as he is in production, HiTKiiD said he developed a skill of producing a variety of genres through listening to different kinds of productions across Africa and the world, something that moulded him to be a topnotch producer in the game.

“I am too musical so I don’t have a favourite genre which I can say I stick to. I listen to any form of music, as long it has a rhythm. This attitude has made me become able to produce for a number of artistes like Mzoe 7, Novuyo Seagirl, The Dawg, Asaph, Nash Dee, Rockie Doub, Real Shona, Dr Saizar and Sugar Shane, to mention a few” said HiTKiiD.

Mzoe 7 whose smash hit Asambeni was mastered by HiTKiiD gave a testimony on the young producer’s creativity.

“HiTKiiD was part of the production for Asambeni on capturing vocals and mastering. At his age, he is one creative individual that people must watch out for because he is good at his work.

“Despite working with a number of big names including myself, he is humble and never brags about it,” said Mzoe 7.