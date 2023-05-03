HIV Prevention League In Full Swing

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PALACE FC have seized control of the HIV Prevention Soccer league as they enjoy pole position after seven rounds of fixtures.

The HIV PSL is a community-based league that seeks to spread awareness on HIV and deviant behaviours through football.

Palace FC are yet to lose a match this season and top the sixteen team table with 21 points from their seven games.

They have scored a massive 24 goals while conceding only three.

Dynamos Chapter who are in second position trail the leaders by two points. They have amassed 19 points.

Highlanders supporters who also have a team in the league are in position five having accumulated 11 points after seven games.

Palace FC head coach Blessing Marangwanda says he could not have dreamed of a better start to the season.

“We are enjoying perfect form and we have managed a 100% winning record so far after seven games. We are taking each game as it comes and the main focus is winning the league. All thanks goes to the club president Tapiwa Gandiwa. He makes everything easy through the support he gives us. The boys are always motivated, we are indeed united as a team. There are other teams who are also enjoying good form like Dynamos Supporters so we need to keep winning so that we take advantage in case they drop points,” said Marangwanda.

The league which was launched in 2016 is a partnership that includes the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council, Population Services International, Position Living Association of Zimbabwe, Matabeleland Aids Council, Builders International, Dot Youth, and World Vision.

