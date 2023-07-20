HIV Soccer League resumes

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE race to the HIV Prevention Football League title will resume this weekend following a two-week mid year break with a full fixtures list.

Table toppers Palace FC have announced adjustments to their technical team as they continue with their pursuit of the league title in their maiden campaign.

The league is on its mid-season break and Palace FC are seeking to make the most of it.

Cliff Nyakutsikwa is now the side’s technical advisor while Marshall Rudhuvo and Tawanda Mbasera will be assistants to head coach Blessings Marangwanda.

Palace FC have collected 40 points in their 15 matches, the same as Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter who occupy second place by virtue of having an inferior goal difference.

High Point are in third with 31 points.

The HIV PSL is a Bulawayo community-based league that seeks to spread awareness of HIV and deviant behaviour through football.

The league which was launched in 2016 has a partnership with the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council, Population Services International, Positive Living Association of Zimbabwe, Matabeleland Aids Council, Builders International, Dot Youth and World Vision.

Fixtures

NetOne v Heart and Soul, Fire Works v Tshabalala, Palace v Makokoba Select, Shooters v Spambrick, High Point v 7 Warriors, Ma Yellow v Roil FC, Total 90 v Byo Chapter, Sporting Lions V M Park United

