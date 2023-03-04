‘HIV, the gift that I embraced from birth’

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

TICHAONA Mudhobhi (33) was born with HIV and wears his status like a badge.

The former Tendy Three Investments (TTI) parking marshal sees himself as a jack of all trades – he is a visual artist, motivational speaker, poet and author.

He started working on his anthology in 2016.

“Yes, I was a parking marshal for TTI. I am glad that I was part of the new parking development, I assisted in the collection of revenue that will go a long way in developing our city and country. The job taught me to be bold, it gave me confidence and the skill of public relations. I gave it my best. Away from work I paint, write and create before I go to bed,” said Mudhobhi.

“It’s amazing how life takes us from one place to the other. I am a professional visual artist and self-taught writer. It has always been a dream of mine to write and share ideas that can change the world.”

Mudhobhi has self-published two books. The first book Tich’s Teapot (Idioms that will change your life) is an anthology of poetry that he launched at the University of Zimbabwe in 2017. He published another anthology in 2019 just before Covid-19 hit.

“Among many of my recognised works, the one that makes me proud is when I was selected to be part of the International Labour Organisation’s Green Entrepreneurship programme. This experience taught me the importance of mapping out a green world as an artist.

“We were given an opportunity to create works of art that can show us what the future looks like as we are building towards a green economy. Artists have a bigger role to play in creating the kind of future we need. Imagining new ways of living and experiencing new ideas from an artist’s perspective,” said Mudhobhi.

The project sought to contribute to solving a series of interrelated development problems, such as high levels of youth employment, low levels of formal and growth-oriented entrepreneurship.

Mudhobhi’s vision is to write a thousand books and paint a million paintings. As a development practitioner, he gets to work with children and youths helping them discover who they are meant to become through his mentoring.

“I use art therapy to help patients who are going through mental health issues to cope and get counselling. We do this through workshops and one on one visits as we paint together, we get healing, understanding, and ideas of how one can get through tough decision making. Art therapy is a unique way for helping a person who has made a decision to change.”

Mental health is a concern and action must be taken before it is too late. Various methods can be utilised to help patients with mental incapacity.

“I am living positively and this year I am celebrating 33 years. I have no regrets and no fear because I have Christ. I have a reason to live and I know God lives. I have always been motivated by how I think.

My mind takes me to places I have never been. The more I create, the more blessings I receive,” said Mudhobhi.

The young writer said his writings tell a story everyone can relate to.

“As a reader engages with my books, I want them to know challenges are not there to stay even if it’s a lifetime condition. Just have faith, be patient and believe you are unique and in your uniqueness, you have a role to play in believing in yourself and doing the things that matter. I just want you to know that you are important and nothing can stop you from being you.”

Mudhobhi is a proud feminist and his works speak on the need to empower women.

“I understand we are all unique and that has to be respected. I am a proud feminist and I use some of my artwork to show support for all women. They lead, maintain and bring to light what had already lost its spark,” said Mudhobhi.

Some of his artworks have been exhibited at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and in the USA.

He is presently working on the second edition of his solo exhibition and a book launch.

“The exhibition title is ‘From Trash to Treasure’. The book is called ‘What colour is your canvas?’ It is a motivational story of my life as I give my testimony of how I live positively.

“For those who wish to partner with me in this book launch and exhibition, please let’s share ideas. My WhatsApp number is +263773930368. My Facebook page is Tichaona Mudhobhi. Let’s come together and we grow the arts sector,” he said.