Hivos launches Letters to Creatives series

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

INTERNATIONAL organisation, Hivos has launched a series of audio and visual letters addressed to creatives from different countries in a bid to help the younger generation learn from established creatives in Africa.

On Monday, the organisation held a summarised launch for the “A Letter to Creatives” series which promotes dialogue between seasoned creatives in their different fields and upcoming ones who are still finding their feet in their respective trades.

The launch was joined by Agness Buya Yombwe – a Mixed Media Artist who also runs creative spaces; Stanley Onjezani Kenani- a Storyteller and Writer based in the diaspora; Albert Nyathi – an “Imbongi” – Poet and Storyteller; B’Flow – an Artivist, Musician and Hub leader; Dr. Rebecca Chisamba – a Talk Show Host; and Ben Michael Mankhamba – a musician, and “Changalire” Chief.

From October 4 to date, a total of seven videos have been aired about the six aforementioned creatives equally from Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

In a statement, Hivos regional communications officer Lizwe Chitanganya articulated the idea behind this interactive series.

“The intention of this activity is to incite inter-generational conversation in the creative industry, by learning through history and memory about the lived experiences of identified experts, on how to remain resilient and vigilant in these uncertain pandemic times.

The expected outcome is that the culture of critical thinking and content making is carried on and that creatives become more independent, self-sustaining, reach wider audiences, become innovative and adapt to the new norm.”

Chitanganya further mentioned that in the series, creatives share their experiences with young creatives, their history, their work, how the pandemic has shifted their reality, and how critical content can reinforce the creative profession.

“Young makers are encouraged to learn from these experiences, question the experts in the field, and ask for guidance on alternative ways to remain active.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has ushered in a new way of life and Chitanganya sees this as “an opportune time for creatives in the region to start designing and launching a new norm.” – @eMKlass_49