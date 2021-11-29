H’landers dominance yields no goal

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders 0-0 Ngezi Platinum Stars

ABOUT 1 500 fans yesterday paid their way into Barbourfields Stadium to watch the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash between Highlanders and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

More could have gone in had there been more gates opened as a large number went through the turnstiles at least 20 minutes after the match had started.

Two gates were opened at the Soweto End, one at the Empakweni side and two at the Grandstands.

Fans arrived late at the stadium and registration to gain entry was rather slow as only one person per gate manned the registration desk.

That one person checked and recorded every fan’s name, identity number, Covid-19 vaccination card number and contact details.

The process was frustrating and impatient fans pushed and shoved, trying to gain access.

As some fans were still trying to gain entry, Highlanders kicked off at an electrifying pace, dominating possession and camping in Ngezi’s half in the opening 10 minutes.

Despite putting Ngezi on the back foot, Bosso’s dominance of possession came to naught.

Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu was forced to replace anchorman Nqobizitha Masuku, who reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, with veteran Winston Mhango at the 11th hour.

Mhango was part of the bloated midfield with Joel Ngodzo, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindirira and Bukhosi Sibanda and they suffocated Ngezi’s every build up.

Ngodzo dictated the pace and was involved in every Highlanders’ attack, with his showboating ejecting Bosso fans from their seats.

Highlanders struggled to open the Ngezi defence and fluffed two glorious first-half chances that came their way.

Silla found himself face-to-face with Ngezi goalie Nelson Chadya in the sixth minute but he shot wide.

In the 28th minute, Silla laid a pass to Sibanda inside the box but the latter went for power and shot wide with Chadya at his mercy.

Ngezi hardly troubled Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who produced a top-drawer acrobatic save to deny Nyasha Chintuli in the 18th minute.

Ariel was again called into action in the 52nd minute, blocking a Bruno Mtigo effort for a corner. The Ngezi forward had weaved his way past a cluster of Bosso players before attempting to catch Ariel from an acute angle.

Mpofu felt that luck eluded his side.

“We want to make Barbourfields a fortress. It wasn’t easy playing Ngezi because they want to win the championship. Silla should have done better and so was Bukhosi in the first-half.

Opportunities win games, we created opportunities, meaning we planned well for this game,” said Mpofu.

“I know our family wants to win, today they came and cheered us on and we hope that they continue to do so. There are 32 games left, we’ll get better. Ngezi didn’t have an opportunity to look at Ariel. The two chances we missed could have won us the game, but I guess luck wasn’t on our side,” Mpofu said.

Ngezi coach Rodwell Dhlakama said: “First and foremost, I’m one coach who respects big teams and getting a draw away from home against a big club like Highlanders gives us character. We don’t despair because this is a marathon and if you get a point on the road, it’s okay.

“First-half we didn’t play well. I think it was because of fatigue on the part of my players. We’ve travelled a lot and I think we did well to come back in the second-half hoping to catch them on breaks.”

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Crispen Ncube, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Tandi, Peter Muduhwa, Winston Mhango, Devine Mhindirira (Toto Banda, 75th minute), Adrian Silla, Washington Navaya, Joel Ngodzo, Bukhosi Sibanda

Ngezi: Nelson Chadya, Kudzai Chigwida, Qadr Amini, Polite Moyo, Keithe Murera (Arter Kaseke, 25th minute), Devon Chafa, Marvelous Mukumba (Marlon Mushonga, 85th minute), Anelka Chivandire (Valentine Kadonzvo, 70th minute), Bruno Mtigo, Nyasha Chintuli, Denver Mukamba (Nigel Makumbe, 70th minute)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 6

M/Diamonds 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6

Ngezi Platinum 2 1 1 0 5 0 5 4

Black Rhinos 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 4

Herentals 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4

Byo Chiefs 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

ZPC Kariba 2 1 1 0 1 0 1 4

Chicken Inn 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3

Dynamos 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

Triangle United 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3

Caps United 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 2

Cranbourne 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Harare City 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 1

Highlanders 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 1

Whawha 2 0 1 1 2 6 -4 1

Tenax CS 2 0 1 1 3 8 -5 1

Yadah 2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Bulawayo City 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

[email protected]