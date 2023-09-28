Hlanganani exhibition space fast running out

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

The Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is fast gaining momentum with 276 exhibitors, local and international, having already taken up space against a target of 300, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has said.

The annual exhibition is set for the 12th to the 14 of October in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

Last year, ZTA targeted 250 exhibitors, however, the authority managed to surpass the set target as 270 exhibitors were recorded.

The annual event, organised by ZTA in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, provides a platform for tourism players, both local and international, to network, explore collaboration opportunities and exhibit their products and services.

The exhibition forms part of the Tourism Recovery Plan to achieve a US$5 billion economy by 2025.

On its website, ZTA said the tourism sector is also looking forward to hosting 85 buyers from the traditional and emerging source markets which include America, United Kingdom, China, Asia and the Pacific, Australia and Africa, which is evidence of the expo’s increasing international appeal.

“The forthcoming edition has a total of 276 exhibiting organisations, but registration is ongoing as the target is 300 exhibitors. Amongst the exhibitors are 29 regional organisations coming from South Africa, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, and Zambia. Their presence adds a rich tapestry of cultural experiences to the showcase and opens up exciting possibilities for continental tourism collaborations,” said the tourism authority.

“The participation of these organisations is a testament to the growing significance of Sanganai/Hlanganani as a key event on the regional tourism calendar and the country’s engagement efforts.”

It noted that the buyers will embark on pre and post familiarisation tours of the various tourism destinations across Zimbabwe.

“This is expected to generate interest in the destination so that they consider Zimbabwe in their tour packages, be it to the region or to Africa.

“Moreover, both international and local media will be part of the expo with international media coming from countries such as the United States of America, China, United Kingdom and South Africa. The media will also take a tour of Zimbabwe so that they can tell the true Zimbabwean story.”

Giving a breakdown of stand uptake by category, ZTA said accommodation sector has 61 exhibitors, 53 tour operators, six car hire and transport operators, 15 publicity associations and district councils, 12 airlines, 43 service providers to the tourism industry, six associations and non-governmental organisations, 19 parastatals and Government institutions, 12 tertiary institutions and 29 foreign stands, three media, three Community Based Tourism Enterprises (CBTEs).

ZTA has indicated that it will be hosting the Zimbabwe Tourism Investment Forum (ZTIF) on 13 October on the side-lines of Hlanganani/ Sanganai .The forum will be held under the theme: “Tourism Investment — Re-imagining Sustainable Partnerships”.

The event is expected to be attended by Government institutions and agencies, local authorities, business associations, pension funds, asset companies, banking and financial institutions and real estate institutions.

The Zimbabwean tourism industry has undergone notable development and transformation in recent years, spurred by sustainable initiatives, improved infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

Tremendous strides towards the implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which seeks to grow the tourism economy to US$5 billion by 2025 have been made.

President Mnangagwa in August 2020 launched the tourism growth plan as he led the restart of the sector’s contribution to the national economy after having been heavily crippled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment as espoused in National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The strategy is informed by the Government’s Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-income economy characterised by increased investment, decent jobs and a population free from poverty, hunger and corruption. —@SikhulekelaniM1