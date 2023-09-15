Hlanganani/Sanganai to propel tourism sector

Business Writer

THE country’s annual tourism trade fair – Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo set for Bulawayo in October is expected to propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward while fostering collaboration and networking opportunities among industry players.

The expo, whose preparations are gathering momentum will run from October 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre and is expected to ride on the successes gained by the previous editions.

The annual event organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry provides a platform for tourism players, both local and international, to network, explore collaboration opportunities and exhibit their products and services.

In an update, ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti said one of the core objectives of the expo is to foster collaboration and networking opportunities among industry professionals.

“By serving as a meeting point for local and international exhibitors, travel agents, tour operators, journalists, and government officials, the event facilitates fruitful partnerships and drives growth in the tourism industry. Together, stakeholders aim to generate revenue, create sustainable employment opportunities, and propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward,” he said.

“This year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo is expected to attract visitors from around the globe, firmly establishing Zimbabwe on the international tourism map.

“ By showcasing the country’s diverse attractions and investment opportunities, the expo provides a platform to attract international tourists and potential investors,” added Mr Koti.

With a comprehensive marketing campaign at its core, the expo aims to raise awareness of Zimbabwe’s unique experiences and attractions.

“By showcasing the country’s natural wonders, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, the Expo aims to entice travelers and investors from all corners of the world.

“To ensure exceptional service delivery during the event, workshops, training programs, and quality assurance sessions are being organized to equip businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge.

The expo will shine a spotlight on the country’s rich cultural heritage, exhilarating wildlife experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality.

Going beyond previous editions, Mr Koti said the 16th edition aims to exceed expectations by bringing together exhibitors from various sectors, including tour operators, accommodation establishments, wildlife reserves, adventure sports providers, and cultural organizations.

The Zimbabwean tourism industry has undergone notable development and transformation in recent years, spurred by sustainable initiatives, improved infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

Tremendous strides towards the implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which seeks to grow the tourism economy to US$5 billion by 2025 have been made.

President Mnangagwa in August 2020 launched the tourism growth plan as he led the restart of the sector’s contribution to the national economy after having been heavily crippled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment as espoused in National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The strategy is informed by the Government’s Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-income economy characterized by increased investment, decent jobs and a population free from poverty, hunger, and corruption.

set for Bulawayo in October is expected to propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward while fostering collaboration and networking opportunities among industry players.

The expo, whose preparations are gathering momentum will run from October 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre and is expected to ride on the successes gained by the previous editions.

The annual event organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry provides a platform for tourism players, both local and international, to network, explore collaboration opportunities and exhibit their products and services.

In an update, ZTA Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Godfrey Koti said one of the core objectives of the expo is to foster collaboration and networking opportunities among industry professionals.

“By serving as a meeting point for local and international exhibitors, travel agents, tour operators, journalists, and government officials, the event facilitates fruitful partnerships and drives growth in the tourism industry. Together, stakeholders aim to generate revenue, create sustainable employment opportunities, and propel Zimbabwe’s tourism sector forward,” he said.

“This year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo is expected to attract visitors from around the globe, firmly establishing Zimbabwe on the international tourism map.

“ By showcasing the country’s diverse attractions and investment opportunities, the expo provides a platform to attract international tourists and potential investors,” added Mr Koti.

With a comprehensive marketing campaign at its core, the expo aims to raise awareness of Zimbabwe’s unique experiences and attractions.

“By showcasing the country’s natural wonders, cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, the Expo aims to entice travelers and investors from all corners of the world.

“To ensure exceptional service delivery during the event, workshops, training programs, and quality assurance sessions are being organized to equip businesses with the necessary skills and knowledge.

The expo will shine a spotlight on the country’s rich cultural heritage, exhilarating wildlife experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and unparalleled hospitality.

Going beyond previous editions, Mr Koti said the 16th edition aims to exceed expectations by bringing together exhibitors from various sectors, including tour operators, accommodation establishments, wildlife reserves, adventure sports providers, and cultural organizations.

The Zimbabwean tourism industry has undergone notable development and transformation in recent years, spurred by sustainable initiatives, improved infrastructure and strategic partnerships.

Tremendous strides towards the implementation of the National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy, which seeks to grow the tourism economy to US$5 billion by 2025 have been made.

President Mnangagwa in August 2020 launched the tourism growth plan as he led the restart of the sector’s contribution to the national economy after having been heavily crippled by the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy is anchored on Zimbabwe’s vision to be a prime international tourist destination based on the judicious and sustainable exploitation of the unique assets of nature, culture, heritage and the built environment as espoused in National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The strategy is informed by the Government’s Vision 2030 to become an upper-middle-income economy characterized by increased investment, decent jobs and a population free from poverty, hunger, and corruption.

16.00

Normal

0

false

false

false

EN-GB

X-NONE

X-NONE

/* Style Definitions */

table.MsoNormalTable

{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;

mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;

mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;

mso-style-noshow:yes;

mso-style-priority:99;

mso-style-parent:””;

mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;

mso-para-margin-top:0in;

mso-para-margin-right:0in;

mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;

mso-para-margin-left:0in;

line-height:107%;

mso-pagination:widow-orphan;

font-size:11.0pt;

font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;

mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;

mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;

mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;

mso-font-kerning:1.0pt;

mso-ligatures:standardcontextual;

mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}