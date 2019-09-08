Hlengiwe Mhlaba hospitalised after serious car crash

The Chronicle

South African gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba was involved in a serious car accident on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened in Melmoth, northern Zululand. The singer, who is known for her powerful voice, was travelling to Mpumalanga where she was booked to perform.

According to her spokesperson, Nkululeko Khanye, the singer’s car rolled when she tried avoiding an oncoming car that was driving towards her. She sustained serious internal injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Empangeni, Kwa-Zulu-Natal, where she is under doctors’ supervision.

“We ask the nation to continue to pray for her speedy recovery as well,” Khanye said.

Mhlaba has released albums such as Laphalala Igazi, Dwala Lami, Blessings, and Esandleni Somusa. – Sowetan

