HMPV cases in India: Health Ministry confirms two cases in Karnataka

On the 25th anniversary of the Jamnagar refinery, Anant Ambani pledged his unwavering dedication to Jamnagar and its ambitious conservation initiative, Vantara. Addressing a gathering of Reliance employees, executives, and their families, Anant’s speech was a blend of gratitude, vision, and commitment to sustainability.

Reflecting on his grandfather’s dreams, Dhirubhai Ambani, Anant Ambani expressed how he would take this grandfather’s legacy forward. He paid homage to Dhirubhai, whose visionary leadership laid the groundwork for Jamnagar’s emergence as a global hub. He also expressed heartfelt appreciation for his parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, acknowledging their guidance in shaping his vision for the future.

Highlighting Jamnagar’s role in the nation’s progress, he added, “When the nation celebrates its 100th independence, Jamnagar will be contributing its best.” His words resonated with pride and a forward-looking determination to make Jamnagar a hub of excellence that reflects the values and aspirations of Reliance Industries.

A significant part of his address focused on his love for animals and the environment, drawing attention to Reliance’s We Care initiative. “Vantara has proved that Reliance takes care of animals and birds as much as it cares for our people.” He shared how the values instilled by his mother, Nita Ambani, inspired his commitment to protecting and nurturing nature, saying, “The way my mother has instilled the love for Mother Nature, similarly, Vantara inspires everyone to love birds and animals.”

Through Vantara, Reliance has created a sanctuary that reflects its dedication to safeguarding biodiversity and fostering harmony between humans and nature. “Vantara is the true testament to the ‘We Care’ philosophy,” he emphasized, showcasing how the initiative embodies the company’s holistic approach to responsibility.

As Reliance Industries celebrates 25 years of unparalleled success at the Jamnagar refinery, Anant Ambani’s words reflect hope, unity, and purpose. His pledge to honour his grandfather and father’s dreams and his unwavering commitment to sustainability reflects a future where progress and compassion go hand in hand.