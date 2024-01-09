Holiday death toll: 70 Lives Lost, 461 more accidents compared to last year’s festive season

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

THE number of recorded traffic accidents during the just-ended festive season went up by 461 compared to last year with reports that 170 died during the same period.

In a statement the police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said from December 2023 to January 8 this year, a total of 2 689 road accidents were recorded in Zimbabwe.

He said during the same period last year, the figure for road traffic accidents stood at 2 228.

The number of deaths also went up to 170 from 138 recorded during the same period in 2022- 2023.

“We recorded 118 fatal road traffic accidents that killed 170 people from December 15 to January 8. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should be cautious on the roads and not cross flooded rivers and bridges to curb drowning incidences,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197. The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to enforce road rules and regulations without fear or favour. Final statistics from the 2023- 2024 period will be shared on January 16.”