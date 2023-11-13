Holistic approach needed in rehabilitating roads- Minister Mhona

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT has said a holistic approach is needed in rehabilitating the country’s roads amid concerns that private contractors are refusing to deliver food aid in some parts of Matabeleland due to the untraffickable routes.

Some major roads in the Matabeleland region are in bad condition, including the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road, Bulawayo Tsholotsho Road among other feeder roads.

Due to the poor state of the roads, transporters are reportedly refusing to transport the Government’s grain relief leaving communities desperate.

Some parts of the Matabeleland region recorded poor harvests in the past summer cropping season and have started receiving grain relief from the Government.

Speaking during the National Assembly Question and Answer session last Wednesday, Citizen Coalition for Change, Nkayi South legislator, Mr Jabulani Hadebe said it was worrying that due to the poor state of the roads, transporters were shunning some areas.

“I am concerned about the impact of poor road conditions on the distribution of food aid in marginalised districts of Matabeleland. Reports indicate that private transporters are refusing to deliver food aid to these areas because of the risk of damaging their vehicles. This is leading to delays in the distribution of food aid which has a serious impact on vulnerable populations of our marginalised districts,” said Mr Hadebe.

He quizzed Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona on what the Government was doing to address the issue to ensure that there is timely and efficient food aid distribution in communities.

Minister Mhona said the Government has intensified efforts to rehabilitate all roads.

He said it is in the Government’s interest to have the vulnerable communities receiving food aid.

“Like I indicated that our roads are in a sorry state, we must also commend the speed at which we are trying to address the concerns given that we have got close to a 90 000 kilometre road network in this country. You find that a larger percentage is in a sorry state and there is no way we can wake up the following day having rehabilitated all the roads given the inadequacy of resources,” said Minister Mhona.

“However, to address the question, surely it is also in the interest of the Government to make sure that the vulnerable people get their food on time.”

He said the rehabilitation of roads is part of the Government’s efforts to develop the economy.

“Precisely, any destination, you need a good road which is an enabler to any given economy. Yes, we will continue so that every place is accessible. Like I indicated, this calls for a holistic approach where we are saying, let us all put our heads together so that we try to see how best we can resuscitate some of these roads. Some of the roads just need re-gravelling or re-grading so the honourable members should work closely with their rural district councils or the Ministry so that we expedite the process of rehabilitating our roads,” he said.

Minister Mhona, said the Ministry had requested $7, 3 trillion in the 2024 national budget to attend to infrastructural development and was only allocated 10 percent of their request.

“Which, means that in terms of the progress and the expectations of the House that might not be addressed with the speed that they require. It is my humble plea as we gravitate towards budget deliberations so that you lobby for the Ministry to get adequate funding,” said Minister Mhona.

-@nqotshili