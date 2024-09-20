Holly Oxygen: Comedian Mfundisi has died!

These were fun words that legendary comedian Mfundisi Ntshebe often used when delivering his comic routines.

Sadly, he will no longer use them as he has died. The comedian, whose real name was Philani Mabanga from Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, died after complaining of a headache for a few minutes.

Mfundisi (54) was popularly known for his beard and his fictional comic music, where he made jokes about what happens in churches and at funerals. He released many fictional comic music albums, including Inkonzo kaNtshebe Vol 1 up to Vol 6 and many more from the early 2000s.

He also worked with many top musicians, including the late legendary maskandi musician Bhekumuzi Luthuli. His sister, Simbizini Maphanga, told Daily Sun that he asked for headache tablets and water, and after that, he died in his house on Friday, 13 September.

“As his family, we don’t know what happened because he was okay, but out of the blue, he complained about the headache. He sent someone to the nearest shop to buy headache tablets.

“After he drank it, we thought he was resting to deal with the headache pain, only to find out that he was dead. We didn’t have a chance to rush him to the hospital,” she said.

Simbizini said Mfundisi will be laid to rest in Katlehong on Saturday, 21 September, with the place and cemetery to be confirmed.

Although Mfundisi focused on his fictional comic music, he later turned to stand-up comedy after 100% Zulu Comedy asked him to join them.

The 100% Zulu Comedy organiser, Zazi Nxele, told Daily Sun that they are heartbroken about Mfundisi’s death.

“I started to listen to his humour in the early 2000s when I used to listen to his fictional comic music, but later, I realised I should engage him to feature him in stand-up comedy.

“He respected me, and he came to my shows in Pietermaritzburg and made people laugh out of their lungs. It was easy to work with him. It hurts that he is no more because comedians like him are few,” he said.

Award-winning comedian King Nuba told Daily Sun that the death of Mfundisi just interrupted their plans.

“I grew up listening to him, and he inspired me that you can start new things because he started his own thing about making comics about religion.

“I met him in March, and we were planning to make our short comic videos with another comedian, Dlungelwa,” he said.