Hollywood actress Tanya Fear goes missing

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

UNITED Kingdom-born actress and director Tanyaradzwa “Tanya” Fear has gone missing and her friends, family and followers have launched a campaign dubbed #FindTanyaFear in the hope of finding her.

Tanya Fear was last seen in the Hollywood Bowl area of Los Angeles last Thursday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirms a missing-persons report was filed on Sept. 9.

“Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning. We’re obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her,” said manager Alex Cole.

Tanya, who is known for her roles on Doctor Who (2005), A Moving Image (2016) and Kick-Ass 2 (2013) was recently in Zimbabwe where she aimed at uplifting the film industry.

Tanya’s roots are in Bulawayo, a city that her mother hails from and she attended Whitestone Primary School.

When in the country, she worked on a short film with award-winning producer Joe Njagu, a production that features musician and radio personality Patience Musa which was expected to be ready by early next year or late this year.

@mthabisi_mthire