Holtzman appointed chair of Vic-Falls International (Offshore) Financial Services Centre

Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT has appointed a seasoned banker, Mr Marc Holtzman, as the board chairperson of the Victoria Falls International (Offshore) Financial Services Centre.



In a statement, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said Mr Holtzman is a respected banker who holds several senior positions in leading financial institutions.



“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Marc Holtzman as the board chairperson of the Victoria Falls International (Offshore) Financial Services Centre following consultations with and the approval of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa,” said Prof Ncube.

Mr Holtzman holds a BA in Economics from Lehigh University and brings a wealth of relevant offshore banking experience to the Victoria Falls International (Offshore) Financial Services Centre.

Drawn from his long high-level career in offshore financial services and investment banking across the globe, he is the former chairman of Meridian Capital HK, vice-chairman of Barclays and ABN Amro Bank, co-founder and president, MeesPierson EurAmerica.

Mr Holtzman is also a senior adviser at Salomon Brothers, secretary of technology, and member of the Cabinet, State of Colorado; concurrently, chairman, Information Management Commission and Governor’s Commission on Science and Technology.

He is currently a member of the board of directors of TeleTech Holdings; JSC Kazkommertsbank; the Bank of Kigali and CBZ Holdings.