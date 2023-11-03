Holy 10, Poptain to headline Kwekwe gig

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

A KWEKWE gig which was supposed to be headlined by ‘man of the moment,’ Silent Killer, will go on this weekend despite the chanter not being part of the cast.

Silent Killer was supposed to lead the show slated for King Solomons Lifestyle Cafe this Saturday but the artist is yet to return from the United Kingdom where he was given more shows by his promoters.

Cafe Manager Mr Partson Dziike confirmed the gig, dubbed Matrix Rattles, will go on as scheduled.

“We communicated with Silent Killer who was supposed to have returned to the country on Thursday and he indicated that he was given more shows in the UK. But the show will go on without him and we would to apologise to his fans for the development which is beyond our control,” said Dziike.

He said arrangements will be made in future to bring the artist to Kwekwe.

He said the remaining artistes are eager to perform.

Holly 10, Poptain and L Mayor have since confirmed their participation.

Eddie B will host the event.